Mud Satyagraha Yatra activists arrive at farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

The following borders are closed for traffic movement — Piyau Maniyari, Singhu border, Harewali, Mangeshpur and Tikri Border. The Ghaziabad to Delhi side of the Ghazipur border is also closed
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 08:22 AM IST

Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders continue to be blocked on Thursday by farmers who have been demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws for last four months. The Ghazipur border, which connects Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, was opened partially and vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad was allowed on the stretch.

A traffic police officer said, “Ghazipur NH-24 upper side towards Ghaziabad is open for traffic movement. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides.”

The Delhi traffic police have diverted the traffic that may possibly lead to congestion in parts of the city during peak hours.

According to Delhi traffic police officials, vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as those that pass through Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, so these routes may see traffic congestion.

Apart from the Ghazipur border, Singhu, and Tikri borders are closed.

“The following borders are closed for traffic movement — Piyau Maniyari, Singhu border, Harewali, Mangeshpur and Tikri Border. The Ghaziabad to Delhi side of the Ghazipur border is also closed,” said a traffic police officer.

Traffic police officers also said that Auchandi border is opened only during morning and evening peak hours while Lampur, Safiabad are open.

The traffic officers advised commuters to take alternative routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Rohtak Road, NH-44 and Outer Ring Road.

