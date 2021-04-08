Varun Dhawan posts new flow workout video, Aparshakti and Dia Mirza say it's aag

Varun Dhawan is currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for his film Bhediya and saying that the actor has been preparing hard for the role would be an understatement. He has been sharing snippets from his workout sessions since he started preparing for the role and every time a video of the actor lands on the internet, it leaves us breathless and inspired at the same time.

The Coolie No 1 actor recently posted another video on his Instagram and well, it had the same effect on everyone. Varun has been practising a lot of flow routines lately and the latest video shows that he has championed the form of exercise. The clip that we are talking about shows the bare-chested actor flaunting his washboard abs and wearing just a pair of blue pyjamas teamed with black sneakers for the outdoor exercise session amid the lush greenery of Arunachal Pradesh.

The fitness video shows the actor doing some extreme stretches that also work on building muscles and makes the body more flexible. Varun shared the clip with the caption, "MR BOOMBATIC - flow (sic)." It was not just us who were impressed by this fitness video, a lot of people from the Film Industry thought so too. Aparshakti Khurana felt that it was aag and left fire emojis in the comment section. Dia Mirza was also amazed at the actor and left a similar comment. Ileana D'Cruz wrote, "Dude you need to get yourself a better yoga mat (sic)."

Comments on the video(Instagram/ varundvn)

Check out some of the other fitness videos of Varun that have made headlines in the past:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is currently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for Bhediya. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. He will even be seen in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in which he will be sharing screen space with Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

