News updates from HT: Lok Sabha speaker to chair all-party meeting today, and all the latest news

Budget 2022: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to chair all-party meeting today

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair an all-party meeting on Sunday as Parliament readies for the Budget Session from a day later. The customary meeting will see the attendance of floor leaders of all political parties and the discussions will focus on the smooth functioning of Parliament. Read more…

'India can do better if…': In Chidambaram's Pegasus tweet, a dig at PM Modi

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on the eve of 30 years of ties between India and Israel amid the latest row over the Pegasus controversy coming close on the wheels of the Budget session. Read more…

Github case: An act to disturb harmony, says court

A Delhi court has rejected the bail application of Neeraj Bishnoi, the main accused in the case of online harassment of Muslim women through a website called Bullibai, with the judge calling his alleged actions “sardonic conduct in targeting women journalists of a particular community” and an act to “disturb communal harmony”. Read more…

'I'm not too sure if he can be captain': Ex-bowling coach Bharat Arun gives verdict on India star for leadership role

Since Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as the Test captain of the side earlier this month, speculations are rife over his successor. India's former bowling coach Bharat Arun – who has worked closely with Bumrah over the past few years – believes that the fast bowler might not be the right option to lead the country. Read more…

Kapil Sharma I'm Not Done Yet: Kapil, we hope you're not done yet with stand-up and there is more to come

In 2016, at the sidelines of a fan meet-and-greet with YouTube creators, a popular English language stand-up comic (let them remain unnamed) was asked by a fan if it irked them they weren't as popular as Kapil Sharma even though their jokes were 'classier'. Without missing a beat, the comedian replied, "Kapil Sharma actually has great comic timing. He is just doing what sells. Just give him a stage minus the distractions and you'll see." I had always wondered what that would be like. As someone who was not a regular viewer of his shows, over the years, my exposure to Kapil Sharma's comedy was only at award functions and random YouTube clips. Read more…