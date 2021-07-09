News updates from HT: Zaila Avant-garde becomes 1st Black American to win national spelling bee and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, becomes first African-American to win Spelling Bee

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday by correctly spelling Murraya, a genus of plants, becoming the first African American to win the 90-year-old competition, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Covaxin to get WHO nod soon? Chief scientist says trial data 'looks good'

In what potentially comes as a piece of good news for Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech, the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that it might just provide its much-awaited approval to Covaxin, the company's indigenous jab against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read More

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may require third dose, companies seek approval

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, sold under the brand name 'Comirnaty', may require a third dose to work more effectively against the original strain of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read More

'Rahul Dravid has the opportunity to create future champions of Indian cricket': VVS Laxman ahead of Sri Lanka series

Former India batsman VVS Laxman feels the legendary Rahul Dravid, as the head coach of a young Indian side in Sri Lanka, will have the opportunity to find and nurture 'future champions' of Indian cricket. Read More

When Asha Bhosle practised Aaja Aaja in her car but her driver 'thought I was gasping for breath'

Asha Bhosle remembered one of her hit songs and opened up on how she was not too sure of taking it up initially. Read More

Rescue helicopter airlifts horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Watch

A video of what the officials of Orange County Fire Authority termed as ‘one of the most technical horse rescues’ they performed has won people’s hearts. The clip shows how the officials rescued a horse trapped in concrete debris in California. Read More

Chura Ke Dil Mera: Shilpa Shetty stuns in bold black crop top, ₹18k gold pants

Setting the mercury soaring with her sexy moves, Shilpa Shetty Kundra grooved to Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 as she gears up for her Bollywood comeback with Hungama 2. Read More

Watch: After viral crowd images, Manali issues Covid rules: ₹5,000 fine or 8-day jail