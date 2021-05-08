News updates from HT: Maharashtra plans to first vaccinate 35-44 year olds amid shortage and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid shortage, Maharashtra plans to first vaccinate 35-44 year olds

Amid limited stock for the third phase of vaccination for the 18-44 age group and to control crowding at inoculation centres, Maharashtra plans to first give the shot to those in the 35-44 age group, with preference to people with comorbidities, the government indicated on Friday.

Fall in Covid-19 positivity rate a ray of hope for Delhi

The average weekly test positivity rate – proportion of samples tested that return positive for Covid-19 – in Delhi has now dropped at least five percentage points in the past week.

India to seek EU support on vaccine patent waiver

New Delhi is set to push for European Union (EU) support for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines during the India-EU Summit on Saturday, which is also expected to witness the launch of negotiations on three key trade-related agreements.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Tim Seifert tests positive for Covid, misses flight back to New Zealand

New Zealand batsman Tim Seifert, who was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad for the Indian Premier League 2021 season, was tested positive for Covid-19, as per a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

Kirron Kher makes first appearance post cancer diagnosis, Anupam Kher dismisses rumours about her health

Actor Anupam Kher has refuted rumours about wife Kirron Kher and urged everyone to "not spread such negative news".

Ramadan 2021: Gauahar Khan is the epitome of elegance in ₹13k white kurta set

Gauahar Khan has been wearing a lot of ethnic outfits and flaunting her collection of ethereal kurtis during the month of Ramadan.

Watch how a doctor helped in cremation of Covid patient in Delhi