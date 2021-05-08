Ramadan 2021: Gauahar Khan is the epitome of elegance in 13k white kurta set

Gauahar Khan has been wearing a lot of ethnic outfits and flaunting her collection of ethereal kurtis during the month of Ramadan. The actor has been posting pictures of herself wearing some of the most beautiful colours and gorgeous prints. Her latest ethnic attire, in soothing white colour, is perfect for the summer season and is extremely comfortable making it a great everyday pick.

The outfit that we are talking about featured a white mulmul cotton kurta with an umbrella fit. It also had a boat neck with rectangular lace yoke along with delicate cutout lace in the shape of floral motifs overall and zigzag pattern on hem and sleeves with silver drops attached. She teamed it with a pair of wide-legged pants that also featured the cutout lace hem with overall floral motifs. To complete her attire, Gauahar carried a white lace dupatta that featured gota work on it.

The actor kept the look simple and accessorised it with just a pair of stud earrings and a few bracelets. Even her glam consisted of Gauahar's signature off-duty style minimalist look featuring a subtle pink lip shade teamed with mascara-laden lashes and a little bit of blush. The stunner left her long side-parted hair down for the pictures. She posted the images on Instagram with the caption, "This Ramadan I loved wearing my Indian outfits. Alhamdulillah for all his blessings! Last 6 rozas left . What para are u on ?? I’m on 28 . Yyyyyaaayyyyyyy ! # #Ramadan2021 (sic)."

Let's talk a little more about the beautiful attire. It is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Mulmul and to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to spend ₹13,350.

Gauahar Khan's outfit is worth ₹13,350.(shopmulmul.com)

Check out some of the other ethnic looks that the actor has donned recently:

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the Amazon Prime web series Tandav. The show that released in 2021 also featured Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

