Gauahar Khan is a modern-day nayi dulhan in classy red ethnic outfit for Ramadan

Gauahar Khan is a fashionista and there is no denying that. The actor surely has a way with casual pieces but she also knows how to slay an ethnic outfit and add a modern twist to it. Her latest attire is a testimony to our statement. For the Ramadan celebrations, Gauahar donned a deep red ethnic ensemble and looked every bit like a nayi dulhan.

For the evening, the stunner was seen wearing a deep red kurti and cigarette pants set by the brand Emaani. The custom-made co-ord set had a figure-flaunting silhouette. Gauahar's knee-length kurti featured intricate golden hand embroidery on the neck, front and the ends of the arms. Similar Rampuri work was spotted on the hem of the pants. The actor completed her look by carrying an organza dupatta that was adorned with a golden border and scattered matching embroidery.

She maintained the vibe of the outfit throughout with her accessories as well. Gauahar styled the look with a pair of red mojaris that featured mirror work and to match the gold embroidery on her outfit, she chose to accessorise with a pair of statement-making gold earrings. Even her glam featured a bright red lip which was teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, matching blush and lots of highlighter. She topped it off by leaving her side-parted slightly wavy hair open. Gauahar shared the beautiful images on her Instagram with the caption, "#Ramadan2021 Alhamdulillah for all his blessings. N praying for everyone’s safety. Thank u @emaani.official for this classy outfit custom made for me. #rampuri hand work . I loved it! Mojri @nattyfeet (sic)."

Check out some of the other ethnic looks that Gauahar Khan has been snapped in lately:

What do you think about this outfit?

Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. The two met during the lockdown and had an adorable lockdown love story.

