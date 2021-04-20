News updates from HT: Maharashtra tightens curbs, restricts grocery shops timing, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra tightens curbs, grocery shops to remain open from 7am to 11am

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday tightened curbs in the state by restricting operational hours of grocery shops. The decision comes a week after the government announced stringent measures to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state. Read more

Bengal Polls: Trinamool Congress urges state election commission to club remaining phases due to Covid surge

With three more phases left to the high-stakes assembly elections in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the state election commission where it requested the commission to club the remaining sixth, seventh and eight phases of voting due to the surge coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. Read more

Revoke my suspension, let me serve Covid patients: Kafeel Khan to UP govt

Kafeel Khan, the suspended paediatrician of Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, has written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to revoke his suspension and allow him to serve Covid-19 patients. Read more

Former cricketers slam Dwayne Bravo for backing up too far in IPL 2021 CSK vs RR match, tag ICC as screenshot goes viral

Former cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Simon Doull did not like Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo ‘backing up’ way too much to gain a few yards in an IPL 2021 match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. Read more

Alia Bhatt is impressed with Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah's video dedicated to her: 'Bahut hard'

Alia Bhatt is channelling her Gully Boy spirit to praise a Pakistani rapper's video made especially for her. Muhammad Shah, a rapper and comedian from the neighbouring country, posted a video a few days ago in which he's rapping about her in the hope to impress her. Read more

Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar: Spec shootout as three-row SUV war hots up

Hyundai Alcazar is the next big things all set to light up the three-row SUV segment in the country and the Koreans are betting big on the car - essentially based on the very successful Creta - to take the fight to its rivals. Read more

Canada busts major drug trafficking ring, Indo-Canadians among dozens charged

In a major operation, Canadian law enforcement has arrested and charged over two dozen persons, mostly Indo-Canadians with roots in Punjab, with participating in transnational drug trafficking activities. Read more

Recipe: Pep up your drooping Tuesday mood with drool-worthy protein pancakes

One perk of Covid-19 lockdown is that it has turned almost all of us into home cooks who are firmly in the comfort food zone. From mastering a new or old cooking technique to going from baking our own bread and now pound cakes, we have become quite a pro in whipping up not only tasty treats but also started giving importance to healthy food. Read more

Top doctor predicts Covid peak & explains high infections in young people