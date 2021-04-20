Revoke my suspension, let me serve Covid patients: Kafeel Khan to UP govt

Kafeel Khan, the suspended paediatrician of Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, has written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to revoke his suspension and allow him to serve Covid-19 patients.

“I have written 38 letters to the state government to revoke my suspension. The inquiry committee constituted by the state government has given a clean chit in the case. The Allahabad high court, as well as the Supreme Court in the orders passed in 2019, directed the state government to take a decision on my suspension within 90 days but even after 1,300 days, the suspension has not been revoked,” he wrote.

Khan was suspended after he was accused of medical negligence during the August 2017 oxygen shortage tragedy that resulted in the deaths of children at BRD Medical College.

He wrote he has 15-year experience in managing the patients admitted to the intensive care units.