News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee mocks Amit Shah's claim of winning most seats in Phase 1 and all the latest news

To Amit Shah’s BJP win in Phase 1, Mamata Banerjee hurls outsider barb

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee on Sunday dismissed Union home minister Amit Shah’s claims of winning the majority of seats for which polling was held in the first phase of assembly elections in the state a day ago. Read more

TMC leader Chhatradhar Mahato remanded to 2-day NIA custody

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Chhatradhar Mahato was remanded to two-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in connection with the 2009 murder case of CPI(M) leader Prabir Mahato by a local court in Kolkata on Sunday, reported news agency ANI. Read more

Covid-19 fight stalls in early hot spots New York and New Jersey

A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of US states with the highest rates of infection. Even as the vaccination campaign has ramped up, the number of new infections in New Jersey has crept up by 37% in a little more than a month, to about 23,600 every seven days. Read more

Bank holidays in April 2021: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check dates

Private and public sector banks throughout the country will remain closed for nine days in April on account of various festivals and observances, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar. Read more

'Smart, intelligent cricket': Sunil Gavaskar explains 'most impressive thing' about Rishabh Pant's batting

India batsman Rishabh Pant is in the form of his life at the moment. After smashing 77 runs in 40 balls in the 2nd ODI, Pant played a smart innings to register 78 runs in 62 balls, with five fours, and four sixes in his innings. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty says 'love is power' in a rare social media post, poses with Saand Ki Aankh producer

Rhea Chakraborty made a rare social media post on Sunday, where she spoke about love. The actor was seen posing with Saand Ki Aankh producer Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani in the picture. The two were seen lying down on the bed while forming a heart symbol with their fingers. Read more

Android handsets, iPhones send your handset data to Google, Apple every 4 and half minutes

Over the past few years, a lot of companies have come under radar for data sharing and regarding user privacy. Be it Apple, Google, Facebook or any other company, all have been asked about it at least once in the last 3-4 years. And if you are one of those who doesn’t like to share your data with the companies, you must’ve been extra cautious. Read more

Watch: Tension in Delhi; scuffles in Tilak Nagar after Nigerian's death