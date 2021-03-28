Bank holidays in April 2021: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check dates

Private and public sector banks throughout the country will remain closed for nine days in April on account of various festivals and observances, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar. Other than this, banks will also remain closed on the second and the fourth Saturdays in April and four Sundays. As per RBI’s calendar, bank holidays in April include various festivals like Ram Navami, Good Friday, Bihu, freedom fighter and Congress leader Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary and the Telugu new year. However, bank holidays are not observed in all the states and they vary as per the specific state or region. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

All banks will remain closed on April 1 due to the closing of accounts. Banks across Guwahati will remain closed for three consecutive days, starting from April 14 till April 16. Banks across Patna will not be doing business for four days due to Holi. Banks will also remain closed from March 27 to April 4, barring two days which are March 30 and April 3. On March 31, bank services will remain suspended on account of the last day of the financial year.

The bank account holders are advised to plan their transactions accordingly.

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in April:

April 1 - Banks will close their yearly accounts

April 2 - Good Friday

April 5 - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday

April 6 - Legislative assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

April 13 - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

April 14 - Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April 15 - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April 16 - Bohag Bihu

April 21 - Shri Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Sunday and Saturday holidays:

April 4 - Sunday

April 10 - Second Saturday

April 11 - Sunday

April 18 - Sunday

April 24 - Fourth Saturday

April 25 - Sunday

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON