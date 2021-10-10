News updates from HT: Mansukh Mandaviya calls for an end to ‘stigma’ on World Mental Health Day and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

World Mental Health Day 2021: Mansukh Mandaviya appeals for end to 'stigma'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which is observed annually on October 10, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday called for an end to stigma associated with mental illness. Read More

Hot Springs conflict: What India and China are discussing in 13th round of LAC talks

India and China are holding the 13th round of negotiations on Sunday to cool tensions down the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Read More

Petrol prices cross ₹110 a litre in Mumbai

Petrol crossed ₹110 a litre mark in Mumbai on Sunday and was selling at ₹110.12, while diesel was selling at ₹100.66 a litre following an increase in retail prices by 29 and 37 paise respectively for the two automobile fuels. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'He is a match-winner, can change the course of a game': Gavaskar suggests big change for CSK ahead of Qualifier 1 vs DC

After a forgettable campaign in IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings turned things around and in some style by becoming the first team to qualify for the Playoffs. Read More

Kangana Ranaut calls Rekha her godmother in birthday wish for actor, shares pic from Virat-Anushka's reception

Kangana Ranaut has shared a birthday wish for Rekha who turned 67 on Sunday. Read More

Kajal Aggarwal in printed kaftan and ₹2 lakh bag brings fashion A-game with Gautam Kitchlu at LFW

Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal attended day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Service on wheels: Maruti to increase mobile service vans to 300+ by fiscal-end

With an increase in demand for doorstep servicing of vehicles amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Maruti Suzuki has planned to increase the number of its mobile service vans to over 300 by the end of this fiscal. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON