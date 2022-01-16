News updates from HT: Mansukh Mandaviya hails Covid-19 vaccine drive, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A year on, India's Covid vaccine coverage surpasses 150 crore. Mandaviya hails drive

As the country completed a year of administering vaccines to its citizens against the coronavirus disease that has disrupted life and livelihood of both poor and rich alike, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday hailed the inoculation campaign as the most successful one in the world. Read more

Watch: ‘Nothing without our culture,' says Rijiju with video of Sarok festival

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday shared a video on Twitter showcasing the vibrant Sarok festival – a carnival of the Akas community in the East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh wherein locals come together wearing colourful traditional attires, dance and celebrate on the streets. Read more

'Overseas defeats aren't taken kindly by BCCI': Gavaskar says it's possible Kohli resigned to avoid getting sacked again

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has made a big statement, saying that Virat Kohli's decision to step down as captain of the Test team could stem from the possibility that he might get sacked for a second time in just over a month. Read more

Booked Ola S1? Your wait to get longer as EV maker has this plan instead

EV startup Ola Electric has different plans for customers who have booked its S1 electric scooter in the latest round. The company will upgrade its S1 customers to S1 Pro hardware, providing them with all S1 features. Read more

After tasting success with Shershaah in 2021, will 2022 be the year of Sidharth Malhotra?

The year 2022 marks 10 years of Sidharth Malhotra in the film industry. And from the looks of it, the actor is all set to stamp his authority on Bollywood this year. Read more

Ankita Lokhande in gorgeous yellow sharara waits for her Saajanji Vicky Jain: Pretty dulhan, says Internet

Newly-married Ankita Lokhande celebrated her first Makar Sankranti after tying the knot with Vicky Jain. The Pavitra Rishta actor took to Instagram recently to share a video that offered a sneak peek into her celebrations with family. Read more

Is Election Commission soft on the ruling party? Ex-poll panel chief responds

Former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi believes that the charge by India's opposition parties and certain former bureaucrats that the country poll panel favours ruling party has a merit, citing the case of Ashok Lavasa over the violation of model code conduct. Watch more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON