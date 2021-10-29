News updates from HT: Minimum temperatures to drop in northwest, central India in next 2 weeks and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Minimum temperatures to fall in northwest, central India during next two weeks

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall over parts of northwest, central and peninsular India during the next two weeks, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Govt reverses decision on IRCTC convenience fee

The railways ministry on Friday withdrew its decision to ask the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), its catering and tourism arm, to share half of all the convenience fee revenue it earns. Read more

Welcome women candidates with sense of fair play, professionalism: Army chief

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane on Friday urged everyone to welcome women at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune with the “same sense of fair play and professionalism which Indian armed forces are known for the world over”. Read more

ICC posts video of Hardik Pandya's bowling, Indian fans breathe easy ahead of New Zealand clash

Hardik Pandya's bowling fitness, especially after India's 10-wicket against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener, appears to be biggest talking point in Indian cricket right now. Read more

Worried Shah Rukh Khan was just having 'coffee after coffee', discussed Aryan's chats: Lawyer

Shah Rukh Khan and family finally got a breather when their son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. India's former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi, who represented him at the Bombay High Court, has revealed how Shah Rukh had "tears of relief" as Aryan was in jail since almost a month. Read more

After Swift, Maruti Baleno too fails to pass crash test with zero rating

Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback has failed to pass safety parameters at the Latin NCAP crash tests recently. The Made-in-India Maruti Baleno equipped with two airbags as standard, scored zero rating at the crash tests. Read more

World Psoriasis Day: How Vitamin D can benefit people with psoriasis?

World Psoriasis Day 2021: Psoriasis a common skin disease that causes red, itchy scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp. The skin condition can make everyday life very difficult for patients which could lead to social isolation and even increase their risk of depression. Read more