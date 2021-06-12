News updates from HT: Monsoon advances in India, IMD issues rainfall alert and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am on Saturday (June 12, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon advances in India, very heavy rainfall likely in these states: IMD issues alert

Very heavy to heavy rainfall will be witnessed in most of east India and adjoining central India, continuing from Friday, with the widespread rainfall activity a result of the underlying low-pressure area that formed over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood around June 11, the IMD said. Read More

Mehul Choksi denied bail by Dominican high court, called 'flight risk'

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive jeweller wanted in India in connection with the ₹13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, has been denied bail by the Dominica high court, news agency ANI reported on Saturday citing local media. Read More

On World Day Against Child Labour, key points on the practice

Child labour has risen to 160 million worldwide – an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years – with millions more at risk due to the impacts of Covid-19, according to a new report by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Unicef. Read More

Mukul Roy’s move fans talk of turncoats following suit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Mukul Roy’s return to the Trinamool Congress on Friday stoked speculation that several leaders who switched sides ahead of the assembly polls were on their way back to Bengal’s ruling party. Read More

WATCH: Amarinder Vs Sidhu, and Gehlot Vs Pilot: Congress’ whimsical strategies decoded

In the latest episode of HT Insight, Hindustan Times' Editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan decodes Congress party's whimsical strategies in handling political situations across various states. He, however, says that there is a lack of a unifying glue hurting the grand old party and Congress may face more defections in the times to come. Watch here

'Pujara can think of playing a few more shots': WV Raman ahead of India vs New Zealand WTC final

Former India batsman WV Raman is a man of few words except when the topic is cricket, especially batting. The tall figure who was known for his solid technique, coupled with the left-hander’s grace, didn’t quite make it big at the international stage in the very few opportunities that he got but he was a domestic stalwart who quickly rose to become one of the most respected coaches of the country. Read More

Raj Kundra slams ex-wife Kavita after her viral Shilpa Shetty video, says she had affair with his sister's husband

Businessman Raj Kundra has broken his silence on an old video interview of his ex-wife Kavita. In the interview, Kavita had blamed Raj's wife, actor Shilpa Shetty for their divorce. Raj has denied the allegations once again and also revealed what he says were the real reasons behind the end of their marriage. Read More

Parliamentarian Mahua Moitra 'rebels with a cause' in ₹27k silk sari for magazine

Mahua Moitra, the 17th Lok Sabha from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, also makes quite the stunning picture in her perfectly ironed handloom saris, dark hair and kohl-lined eyes as she stands shoulder to shoulder with other, more experienced Parliamentarians, never backing down. And most recently the 46-year-old Member of Parliament graced the cover of a magazine which dubbed her as a 'Rebel With A Cause'. Read More

5 key health indicators you can track with your smartwatch

Whether we manage to go back to our gyms or carry on working out at home, there are some key health indicators you need to keep an eye on to analyse your workouts right and also stay healthy. All these indicators can be tracked via your smartwatch so all you need is a device that covers these basics like heart rate, blood SpO2, etc. Read More