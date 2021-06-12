Mehul Choksi denied bail by Dominican high court, called 'flight risk'

Mehul Choksi, the fugitive jeweller wanted in India on ₹13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud charges, has been denied bail by the high court in Dominica on the grounds that he is a flight risk, news agency ANI reported on Saturday citing local media.

Choksi has alleged that he was abducted from Antigua by the Indian and Antiguan police officers along with his woman friend, Barbara Jarabik, who was part of the plot according to his version of events, on May 23. He said he was then taken to Dominica in a vessel, in charges denied by Antiguan Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

His habeas corpus plea in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) has been adjourned sine die. The plea talks about alleged torture and seeks repatriation back to Antigua, where he is a citizen.

The Indian government filed two affidavits in the Dominica high court establishing Mehul Choksi’s Indian citizenship and the serious nature of the fraud he committed on PNB, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Sharda Raut, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) deputy inspector general handling the PNB fraud investigation, and Azad Singh, the consular officer at the high commission of India to the Commonwealth of Dominica, filed the affidavits on Thursday, a day before Mehul Choksi’s bail plea was to be heard in the high court.

Detailed evidence has been given in the affidavits against Mehul Choksi pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating and money laundering and the reasons why he needs to face investigations in India, the people cited in the first instance said.

The affidavits also say that Choksi’s surrender of Indian citizenship was never approved by the authorities and he was an Indian citizen when the crime was committed.

Choksi’s lawyers have sought to examine India’s affidavits.