Mehul Choksi's disappearance from Antigua sponsored by state, alleges wife Priti Choksi

Mehul Choksi's wife Priti Choksi on Thursday said the disappearance of the businessman from Antigua and then his reappearance, the claims of "rumoured girlfriend" Babara Jabarica — all are a part of a state-sponsored scheme. But the scheme went wrong as now PM Gaston Browne's "lies" are being exposed, Priti Choksi said. "This Bogey of going to Cuba from the Commonwealth of Dominica is nothing but the result of a botched up google search, where people have confused the Commonwealth of Dominica with the Dominican Republic as Cuba is in the direction of the Dominican Republic and both of them i.e the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Dominican Republic are in opposite directions," Priti said referring Barbara's claim that she never went to Dominica. Antigua PM had earlier claimed that Mehul Choksi might have gone to Dominica with his girlfriend.

As contradictory accounts of what happened to Mehul Choksi and how he landed at Dominica are emerging, Dominica has declared him a prohibited immigrant.

What Priti Choksi says

Preeti Choksi has trashed Barbara Jabarica's claims that Mehul befriended her with a false name. In this age of technology, anyone's identity can be confirmed on social media, the wife said. She also asked why the CCTV footage of the abduction from Jolly Harbour are not there. Had he been going to Dominica, why would he leave his passport, car keys behind, Priti asked.

What Barbara Jabarica says

Barbara Jabarica has said she knew Mehul Choksi by the name of Raj since August. The businessman, wanted in India in a multi-crore scam, wanted her to join the diamond business. Barbara has also said that she was not his girlfriend. Barbara also said that once Mehul Choksi spoke to her about Cuba but it was not like an escape plan.

What Mehul Choksi says

Mehul Choksi said he was abducted on May 23 evening and named a few persons including Barbara, Gurjit Bhandal and Narendar Singh. Choksi said he was taken on a yacht on May 23 evening. On May 24, he was handed over to the Coast Guard of Dominica on a boat around 10 am.