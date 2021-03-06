News updates from HT: Mumbai police capable of probing Mansukh Hiren's death, says Sanjay Raut, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mumbai police capable of probing Mansukh Hiren's death, says Shiv Sena

A day after the suspicious death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s residence with gelatin sticks in it, the ruling Shiv Sena said that if the home department uncovers the truth quickly it will be better for the “image and reputation” of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. Read more

BJP MLA backs Ramesh Jarkiholi, say it is a case of blackmail, conspiracy

MP Renukacharya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and chief minister B.S Yediyurappa’s political secretary, on Friday said the allegation of sexual exploitation against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi was a case of “blackmail and political conspiracy”. Read more

PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly

As West Bengal BJP is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade rally in Kolkata on March 7, where the party is expecting to see a gathering of around 10 lakh people, it has also cleared the air about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly attending the meeting — speculation doing the rounds ahead of the mega event. In BJP's clarification, however, there is no dismissal. Read more

This shot will remain in Anderson's mind for a long time: Harbhajan lauds Pant for reverse-sweep against England pacer

Rishabh Pant was the talk of the town on Friday as he smashed a century against England in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India needed Pant to fire as they were in a precarious position at 80/4 with the top four batsmen in the pavilion. Read more

Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'

Taapsee Pannu, whose property was raided by the Income Tax Department's officials earlier this week, has broken her silence on Twitter. She addressed the allegations made against her and even cracked a joke. Read more

Did Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wear Salman's jacket to Ibrahim's birthday bash?

Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan rang in his 20th birthday with his friends. Ibrahim's father and actor Saif Ali Khan threw him a birthday bash which was attended by his sister, Sara along with the star kids of the whos-who of Bollywood. Read more

Man celebrates getting Covid vaccine by doing bhangra on frozen lake in Canada. Watch

Remember the man from Canada whose socially-distanced bhangra tutorial video went swiftly viral? Gurdeep Pandher is back again with another joyful video which may fill your heart with joy. Shared on Twitter, the video shows Pandher dancing on a frozen lake in Canada. Watch

Bengal polls: Six BJP workers injured in crude bomb attack, blame TMC