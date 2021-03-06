Did Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wear Salman's jacket to Ibrahim's birthday bash?
- Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan Khan attended Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash wearing Salman Khan's denim jacket. The piece or art jacket is worth ₹1.2 lakh.
Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan rang in his 20th birthday with his friends. Ibrahim's father and actor Saif Ali Khan threw him a birthday bash which was attended by his sister, Sara along with the star kids of the whos-who of Bollywood. In attendance were Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, Sohail and Seema Khan's son Nirvan Khan along with Suniel Shetty's son Ayan Shetty and actor Alaya F, who is the daughter of Pooja Bedi.
All the star kids looked stunning, however, what caught our attention was the jacket that Nirvan Khan stepped out in. His graffiti denim jacket looked like something we have seen in the past. The piece or art denim jacket was also seen on Salman Khan not long ago. The actor had shared an image of himself from the sets of his film Radhe on Instagram in October 2020. The image in question was captioned, "Back to shoot after 6 1/2 months ... feels good #Radhe (sic)."
The Now Or Never classic denim jacket is from the shelves of the famous brand Dust Of Gods and is worth a whopping ₹1,28,066 (USD 1,750).
Nirvaan wore a basic black T-shirt under the jacket and teamed it with a pair of blue jeans. He completed his attire with a pair of white shoes and yellow-hued sunnies.
On the other hand, for his birthday bash, Ibrahim wore a camouflage T-shirt which he teamed with a pair of black jeans and white sneakers. The highlight of his outfit was the well-fitted blue denim jacket that had the text "Birthday Boy" embroidered in the back in bright red colour.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and actor Amrita Singh. He is also the half brother of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's two children.
