News updates from HT: Mumbai police extends Section 144 till Jan 15 amid Omicron outbreak and all the latest news

Section 144 in Mumbai extended till January 15 in view of rising Omicron cases

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that bans the gathering of five or more people has been extended till January 15 in Mumbai in view of the new Omicron cases that are doubling on a daily basis. Read More

Ludhiana court blast: Woman cop who was bomber's aide suspended from duties

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Punjab's Khanna city on Friday suspended a woman cop, who was in a relationship with alleged bomber of Ludhiana court blast case Gagandeep Singh. Read More

Assam police posts advisory with a quirky twist ahead of New Year

Many are going to parties today to enjoy New Year’s Eve and say goodbye to 2021. For some, the parties also include drinking and that raises the risk of drunk driving. Read More

I tried to ask Dhoni why, but wasn't given a reason. Realised there is no point asking: Harbhajan opens up on India snub

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has opened up on the disappointment of being left out of the Indian team ‘without being given’ a reason. Read More

Vir Das says he ‘got called traitor, terrorist’ as he sums up 2021, touches upon Two Indias controversy

Earlier this year, actor and comedian Vir Das' video, I Come From Two Indias, was at the epicentre of a controversy. In a note on the last day of the year, Vir bid farewell to 2021 and acknowledged that the year gave him two court cases, an Emmy nomination, half a million followers and much more. Read More

Karisma Kapoor's blue bellbottoms are easy style to sizzle Y2K pantsuit fashion

Closing the year on a fashion high notes, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor left us swooning as she dropped latest pictures in a blue pantsuit where her bellbottoms laid easy cues to slay Y2K fashion. Read More