Section 144 in Mumbai extended till January 15 in view of rising Omicron cases
Section 144 in Mumbai extended till January 15 in view of rising Omicron cases

  • The Mumbai Police has prohibited entry to beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places from 5pm to 5am.
Mumbai Police personnel are seen in this file photo.&nbsp;(PTI Photo)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that bans the gathering of five or more people has been extended till January 15 in Mumbai in view of the new Omicron cases that are doubling on a daily basis.

The Mumbai Police also prohibited citizens from visiting the beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places from 5pm to 5am.

The Mumbai Police had earlier imposed Section 144 in the city from December 30 to January 7.

The Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) has also imposed a complete prohibition on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

The capital city of Maharashtra witnessed a 46 per cent jump in Covid-19 cases on Thursday after registering 3,671 new infections, including 190 Omicron cases.

In view of the same, the Maharashtra government announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order stated.

 

 

