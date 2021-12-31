Home / Trending / Assam police posts advisory with a quirky twist ahead of New Year
Assam police posts advisory with a quirky twist ahead of New Year

Assam Police took to Twitter to share their advisory ahead of New Year.
Assam Police shared this laughter-inducing image along with their New Year Eve's advisory post.(Twitter/@assampolice)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 03:01 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Many are going to parties today to enjoy New Year’s Eve and say goodbye to 2021. For some, the parties also include drinking and that raises the risk of drunk driving. So, different police departments have now taken to social media to advice people to avoid driving while intoxicated. Assam police also did the same but with a quirky twist. There’s a chance that their post will leave your chuckling.

“If your New Year's Eve plans include drunk and/or rash driving, this invitation is for you,” they wrote. Then hilariously added, “P.S - Stag Entry Allowed.” They also posted two hashtags #ThinkBeforeYouDrive and #NewYearsEveParty. The share is complete with a laughter-inducing image.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2,300 likes and counting. The share has also gathered various comments.

“Hilarious,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is the best New Year Party invite I have seen till date....Creativity is the game changer for humanity,” posted another. “Assam Police Twitter guy has a good sense of humour!” praised a third.

What are your thoughts on the tweet by Assam Police?

