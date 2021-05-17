Home / India News / News updates from HT: Mumbai to face 10% cut in water supply from today and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Mumbai to face 10% cut in water supply from today and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:54 AM IST
A photo from December 2020 as women gather near the water tanker after water supply was cut off entirely in pockets of Ghatkopar and Sakinaka in Mumbai. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

Mumbai to face 10% cut in water supply from today

Mumbai will face water crisis for five days starting Monday due to a repair work the Pise Dam, which supplies water to the city, as announced by the BMC last week. Read more

Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 to be suspended from midnight

The flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 will be stopped from the midnight of May 17, according to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Read more

Fifth phase of lockdown begins in Delhi as positivity rate down to 10.4%

Delhi on Monday began the fifth phase of a complete lockdown, which was announced last month to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Nagwaswalla happy to help India batsmen face Wagner’s music

Arzan Nagwaswalla, 23, has a good bouncer and that would come in handy as batsmen prepare to face Neil Wagner in the WTC final against New Zealand. Read more

Mira Rajput shares pic of a child with oxygen mask: 'Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared a picture of a child with an oxygen mask, remarking on Instagram Stories that "Breaks my heart." Read more

Gauahar Khan finally feels like a new bride as she dresses up in ethereal outfit

Gauahar Khan took to Instagram and shared stunning images of herself dressed in a beautiful white outfit. Read more

Elephant falls & gets stuck in mud, rescued with earth-mover machine

A female elephant got stuck in a mud puddle in Karnataka. The incident reportedly occurred in Moleyur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Watch

