Mumbai to face 10% cut in water supply from today

Mumbai will face water crisis for five days starting Monday due to a repair work the Pise Dam, which supplies water to the city. The announcement about disruption in water supply was made by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week.

The cut will be around 10 per cent, the BMC had said, adding it's an emergency repair work related to pneumatic valves on the dam.

"Emergency repair work of pneumatic valves on Pise Dam supplying water to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be undertaken, due to which, 10% water will be cut in Mumbai's water supply from May 17 to 21," the civic body said in the statement.

The BMC has asked the residents of Mumbai to "store water properly and use water sparingly during this water cut period and also to cooperate with the administration".

The BMC supplies around 3,700 million litres to the city against its demand of around 4,200 million litres.

The cut in water supply comes at a time when Maharashtra is gearing up for severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which is on its way to Gujarat. Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as the cyclone hurtled northwards towards Gujarat.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and extremely heavy rainfall in Raigad on Monday. In fact, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said on Sunday.

Five temporary shelters each are put up in 24 civic wards of Mumbai so that citizens can be shifted there if necessary, a BMC official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

