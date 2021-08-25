Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Mysuru mayoral polls today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Mysore, officially Mysuru, is set to go into polls on Wednesday, August 25, to elect the new mayor of the city in southern Karnataka.(PTI Photo)

Mysuru mayoral polls today, JD(S) likely to go with Congress

Mysore, officially Mysuru, is set to go into polls on Wednesday, August 25, to elect the new mayor of the city in southern Karnataka. Read More

Maharashtra Covid daily death rate a cause for concern

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 119 Covid-19 deaths as experts point out the “worrying” average daily death rate. Read More

'Locals never raised their voices': Former Afghan mayor on Taliban takeover

Afghanistan's first woman mayor, who fled to Germany recently, has blamed the people of her country for the Taliban's return to power. Read More

Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan opens up about their equation, Aamir's divorce: 'My own marriage didn't work'

Actor Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan have had a tumultuous relationship. Read More

G7 nations warn Taliban of blocking funds against terror in Afghanistan

Leaders of G7 nations met virtually to discuss the Afghanistan crisis. G7 warned the Taliban against human rights violations & harbouring terror. Read More

