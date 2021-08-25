Maharashtra Covid daily death rate a cause for concern

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 119 Covid-19 deaths as experts point out the “worrying” average daily death rate. Even amid a waning second wave, there have been 3,250 deaths this month, translating into an average of 135 fatalities a day — a number that does not bode well for the state, say experts.

The state on Tuesday recorded 4,355 new cases, bringing the tally to 6,432,649. Mumbai recorded 272 new cases and one death. There were 187,121 tests done across the state on the day while the number of recoveries clocked 4,240.

Also Read | Took 2 vax doses, certificates show jabbed once: Couple in Maharashtra

Active cases have now reached 49,752 with Pune leading with 11,962, followed by Thane and Satara with 6,971 and 5,472 cases respectively.

The state’s death toll has now reached 136,355 with Pune again leading with 18,965 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,952 and Thane with 11,245.