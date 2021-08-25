Took 2 vax doses, certificates show jabbed once: Couple in Maharashtra

A couple from Badlapur who took both their doses of Covid-19 vaccine have complained that their vaccination certificates mention only one dose completed. As a result, they claimed they were deprived of travelling by local trains.

The couple, Razia Khurshid husen Shaikh, 65, and Khurshidhusen Abdulla Shaikh, 65, who got their first dose of Covishield on March 24 in a private hospital in Thane, took their second dose at Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council’s (KBMC) Dubey Hospital on May 20. However, after the second dose, they received a certificate that showed their second dose of vaccine as the first dose.

“Now, I have two certificates that show first dose of vaccination. I have been visiting the civic hospital to update it since May. However, they have not done anything about it. Now, since one can travel in local trains after full vaccination, we are deprived of this even after taking our full dose,” said Shaikh.

“I want to travel by train to my daughter’s place in Mulund. Taking the road is a nightmare now-a-days due to the traffic situation. One day, it took four hours from Badlapur to Mulund,” said Shaikh.

The couple had approached the KBMC to make the correction on the CoWIN app and help them update the certificate. The KBMC staff had made the correction on the receipt provided to the couple. However, the same is not updated on the app yet.

“When I went to take the second dose, the staff there did not even bother to ask me about my first dose. They simply filled the form. It was very crowded too. It is not convenient for us to keep visiting the hospital to get this issue resolved,” added Shaikh, who is a retired person.

Chief officer of KBMC, Yogesh Ghodase, said, “I will look into this matter and help it get solved after checking with my staff.”

In Badlapur, there are three civic-run vaccination centres – Dubey Hospital, a rural hospital and a primary health centre in Badlapur gaon. Badlapur residents complained about lack of vaccines in the civic-run hospitals and had to go to other cities to get vaccinated. Some also complained about mismanagement at the centres.

“When I went for the second dose on Monday afternoon, they said there is no stock available. I thought of waiting to see if there was a chance, and after some time, an employee came and allowed everyone in for the dose” said Sudha Nambiar, 56.