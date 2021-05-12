News updates from HT: Nearly half a dozen bodies found floating in MP river and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Floating bodies trigger panic in MP villagers

Around half a dozen bodies have been found floating in a river in Madhya Pradesh’s Panna district and triggered panic, officials and residents said on Wednesday, a day after dozens of corpses were found in the Ganga in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Read more

Nearly 70% of Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan coming from rural areas: Official

Rajasthan, one of the worst hit states from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in India, is currently witnessing an increased number of cases in the rural areas. Nearly 70 per cent of the positive cases in the state are coming from villages, Dr BL Vishnoi, chief medical health officer (CMHO) of Barmer told news agency ANI on Wednesday. Read more

UK to help vulnerable countries against Russia, China cyber threat

Britain said on Wednesday it would invest 22 million pounds ($31 million) to help vulnerable countries in Africa and the Indo-Pacific build up their cyber defences to prevent China, Russia and others from filling a cyberspace vacuum. Read more

Gold falls as yields firm up ahead of US inflation data

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, dragged down by higher US Treasury yields ahead of US consumer price data due later in the day, which is expected to show a sharp rise in annual inflation. Read more

‘I wish you could just wish and develop bowlers like that’: Bharat Arun calls Hardik Pandya an ‘outstanding talent'

Team India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun lauded all-rounder Hardik Pandya and agreed that finding someone as good as Pandya would be a very tough job. Pandya last represented India in the longest format in 2018, during the tour of England. Read more

Watch a young Aamir Khan stick posters of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak on auto-rickshaws in vintage video

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak may not have been Aamir Khan's debut movie but it was the one to launch him to superstardom. Released in 1988, the film starred him alongside Juhi Chawla, and was a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Read more

2021 Yamaha XSR125 breaks cover

Yamaha has expanded its 125 cc motorcycle portfolio with the introduction of the new XSR125 neo-retro roadster in the European market. The bike is based on the same engine platform as the MT-125 and R125. Read more

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

It was a normal day for 35-year-old Jimmy Hugo at Solomon Islands, as he was sriout hunting for wild pigs in a local hunting expedition, until he came across a giant frog that was roughly the size of a human baby. Read more

