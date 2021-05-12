Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands. ‘Jurassic frog’, say netizens

It was a normal day for 35-year-old Jimmy Hugo at Solomon Islands, as he was sriout hunting for wild pigs in a local hunting expedition, until he came across a giant frog that was roughly the size of a human baby. Hugo shared a photograph of the huge frog on a Facebook group and that has garnered much surprised comments from netizens.

“Where I come from, it's call bush chicken,” reads the caption shared by Hugo along with the photo. The image shows a boy holding the huge frog. “I couldn't believe what I was seeing. It is the biggest frog I have ever seen in my life. It was the same size as a human baby,” Hugo told DailyMail. The frog, identified as the Cornufer guppyi, happens to be one of the largest frogs in the world. It is generally found from New Britain in the Bismarck Archipelago of the Solomon Islands, informs the article further.

Take a look at the giant frog here:

People were surprised with the unusually huge frog and shared their surprise in the comments section. While some expressed that the amphibian looked straight out of the movie Jurassic Park, others requested for more information on the stunning creature.

“That's the largest water frog in Solomon Islands and probably in Melanesia. This species, Cornufer guppyi has a geographic range from the Bismarck and Solomon archipelago to Malaita,” explained a Facebook user. “That looks scary, Jurassic frog,” commented another. “Oh my god! That is huge,” exclaimed a third.

