News updates from HT: New York woman receives hundreds of Amazon packages at her doorstep and all the latest news

Woman gets hundreds of packages by mistake, Amazon initially refuses to take back

Amazon was finally able to trace the original owner and told Cannan that she would have to keep the items already delivered along with over 1,000 boxes that were already in transit. Read more here.

UP CM disburses ₹2,505-cr loan to boost MSMEs impacted due to Covid-19

The Online Swarozgar Sangam is aimed at rebuilding the MSME sector to counter the devastation wreaked by the Covid pandemic on the sector. Read more here.

'Looks like he is playing in the back garden': Vaughan tweets on Rishabh Pant

WTC Final: Rishabh Pant danced down the track to pacers, tried to play the scoop shot and made batting look like an extension of a dance form on the pitch as he added 41 runs to the Indian total. Read more here.

Manoj Bajpayee calls Ashlesha Thakur his favourite The Family Man co-star as she shares pics from sets

Ashlesha Thakur, who played Dhriti on The Family Man, recently shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of the show. Manoj Bajpayee reposted them and called her his favourite co-star. Read more here.

PUBG Mobile India new avatar creates worry, forces company to act - check highlights

PUBG Mobile India and its new avatar Battlegrounds Mobile India got into a controversy that led to a social media storm, which forced the South Korean company to offer an explanation. Read more here.

'Abduction, rape, conversion': India exposes Pakistan's exploitation of women

