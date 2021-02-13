News updates from HT: Nirmala Sitharaman asks Rahul Gandhi 10 questions during Lok Sabha address and all the latest news
Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.
'Rahul Gandhi becoming doomsday man of India': Sitharaman poses 10 questions
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he is probably becoming the "doomsday man" of India, building "fake narratives" that "demean" the country. Read more
'England may not be comfortable against him': Manjrekar explains why having Kuldeep Yadav is 'advantage' for India
India spinner Kuldeep Yadav was included in the playing XI for the 2nd Test against India at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and announced three changes in the team. Read more
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl put an end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together
Actor Sushmita Sen got her fans a little worried recently when she shared an Instagram post about walking out of a futile relationship. Fans began wondering if she had broken up with her model boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. Read more
Joe Biden and Jill share secret to their happy married life on Valentine's Day
On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States Of America while standing next to his wife of 43 years and the new First Lady Of The United States (FLOTUS), Dr Jill Biden. Read more
Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
Sanders’ look has been recreated by a woman from Arizona, US on a plate. The art created by Sandra Marshall has also been shared by renowned author Stephen King and may make you smile too. Read more
'Agricultural allocation data in Budget misread': FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to the discussion on Union Budget in LS. Watch here