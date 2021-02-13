IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
The image shows Bernie Sanders' picture made with kale, eggplant, cauliflower and new potatoes.(Instagram/@sandramarshallart)
The image shows Bernie Sanders' picture made with kale, eggplant, cauliflower and new potatoes.(Instagram/@sandramarshallart)
trending

Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it

The art created by Sandra Marshall has also been shared by renowned author Stephen King.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:35 AM IST

It was not long ago when US Senator Bernie Sanders won the Internet with memes about his attire on Inauguration Day. Netizens went creative with the memes showing Sanders sitting on a chair while wearing a cozy jacket and mittens. Now, Sanders’ look has been recreated by a woman from Arizona, US on a plate. The art created by Sandra Marshall has also been shared by renowned author Stephen King and may make you smile too.

King shared an image of the food art on his Twitter profile with the caption, “Edible Bernie. Kale, cauliflower, and new potatoes”. The image was originally shared on food artist Marshall’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook account specifying the kind of vegetables used to make the art.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on January 24, the image has garnered over 28,400 likes and tons of comments from netizens. People found the piece of art to be very amusing. Many lauded the creativity of the artist Sandra Marshall.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful art?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
senator bernie sanders
Close
First Lady Jill Biden painting on one of the Valentine's Day decorations.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
First Lady Jill Biden painting on one of the Valentine's Day decorations.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
trending

First lady Jill Biden shares pics of Valentine's Day décor at the White House

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Many members of the US media posted snapshots of the White House's North Lawn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Bernie Sanders' picture made with kale, eggplant, cauliflower and new potatoes.(Instagram/@sandramarshallart)
The image shows Bernie Sanders' picture made with kale, eggplant, cauliflower and new potatoes.(Instagram/@sandramarshallart)
trending

Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The art created by Sandra Marshall has also been shared by renowned author Stephen King.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screenshot taken from the video shared by NASA.(Twitter/@NASA)
The image is a screenshot taken from the video shared by NASA.(Twitter/@NASA)
trending

Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for a massive black hole

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:16 PM IST
“Awesome work NASA,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows renowned author Margaret Atwood.(Instagram/@therealmargaretatwood)
The image shows renowned author Margaret Atwood.(Instagram/@therealmargaretatwood)
trending

Margaret Atwood's Zoom cat filter mishap related tweet sparks laughter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:54 PM IST
There were many who wrote how much they relate to Margaret Atwood's tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the adorable kid with her dad.(Instagram/@lobeeston)
The image shows the adorable kid with her dad.(Instagram/@lobeeston)
trending

Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:37 PM IST
“She looks so proud after each word,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shared all sorts of stories (representational image).(Unsplash)
People shared all sorts of stories (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Sharing food to helping turtle: People recall the moment they fell in love

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:10 PM IST
The post prompted people to share various heartwarming tales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Corowa-kun, the mascot of an online chatbot set up to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines.(via REUTERS )
Corowa-kun, the mascot of an online chatbot set up to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines.(via REUTERS )
trending

Corowa-kun: Cartoon dog spreads awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Japan

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Ten Japanese physicians helped create the dog chatbot to spread lessons learned from overseas vaccination efforts and to counter social media rumours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
America professional dancer Derek Hough dancing with actor Kelli Erdmann.(Instagram/@derekhough)
America professional dancer Derek Hough dancing with actor Kelli Erdmann.(Instagram/@derekhough)
trending

This perfectly synchronized dance video is weirdly satisfying to watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a man named Marcus Bridgewater.(Instagram/@garden_marcus)
The image shows a man named Marcus Bridgewater.(Instagram/@garden_marcus)
trending

Man shares life lessons that people can learn from plants. Watch inspiring video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:15 PM IST
“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tweet has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Twitter/@Astro_Soichi)
The tweet has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Twitter/@Astro_Soichi)
trending

Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Besides Mount Fuji, the image also shows Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi's hometown Chigasaki.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms.(REUTERS)
Vitoria Bueno, a 16-year-old dancer whose genetic condition left her without arms.(REUTERS)
trending

Brazilian ballerina born without arms inspires people with her positive attitude

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:06 AM IST
A regular at the ballet academy in her hometown in the state of Minas Gerais, Vitória Bueno's talent has made her a social media star and an inspiration to many.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows two dogs named Sugar and Ellie.(Instagram/@ellieandsugar000)
The image shows two dogs named Sugar and Ellie.(Instagram/@ellieandsugar000)
trending

Dog practices ‘WWE moves’ on pooch sibling. Seen the adorably funny video yet?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:39 AM IST
“Sugar from the high ropes with the ‘puppies elbow’,” joked an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a kid hugging a dog.(Unsplash)
The image shows a kid hugging a dog.(Unsplash)
trending

GIFs to emotional posts: Know how Twitter is celebrating Hug Day 2021

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:25 AM IST
The hashtag #Hugday is also trending on Twitter since morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ad shared by Anand Mahindra may tickle your funny bone too.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
The ad shared by Anand Mahindra may tickle your funny bone too.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
trending

Anand Mahindra’s share regarding Covid vaccine is a hit among netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Thinking about what to gift your loved one on Valentine's Day? Anand Mahindra has the answer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was shared by Congressman Tom Emmer.(Twitter/@Tom Emmer)
The image was shared by Congressman Tom Emmer.(Twitter/@Tom Emmer)
trending

Congressman accidentally turns on filter on Zoom, shares hilarious post

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Tom Emmer shared a screengrab of the incident on Twitter that is now making netizens giggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP