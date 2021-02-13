Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
It was not long ago when US Senator Bernie Sanders won the Internet with memes about his attire on Inauguration Day. Netizens went creative with the memes showing Sanders sitting on a chair while wearing a cozy jacket and mittens. Now, Sanders’ look has been recreated by a woman from Arizona, US on a plate. The art created by Sandra Marshall has also been shared by renowned author Stephen King and may make you smile too.
King shared an image of the food art on his Twitter profile with the caption, “Edible Bernie. Kale, cauliflower, and new potatoes”. The image was originally shared on food artist Marshall’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook account specifying the kind of vegetables used to make the art.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on January 24, the image has garnered over 28,400 likes and tons of comments from netizens. People found the piece of art to be very amusing. Many lauded the creativity of the artist Sandra Marshall.
What are your thoughts on this wonderful art?
