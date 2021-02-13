IND USA
All seems fine between Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen.
bollywood

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl put an end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together. See pics

Actor Sushmita Sen recently shared an Instagram post about leaving a relationship in which you do not feel appreciated. The post got her fans wondering if she had broken up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:52 AM IST

Actor Sushmita Sen got her fans a little worried recently when she shared an Instagram post about walking out of a futile relationship. Fans began wondering if she had broken up with her model boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. However, on Friday, the couple made an appearance together and still looked very much in love.

On Friday night, Sushmita and Rohman were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The two took off their masks and posed for photos. Rohman was seen in a white shirt and black pants while Sushmita was seen in a black shirt and black pants. Their fans showered them with compliments. "They look amazingly fab together," wrote one. "Love is in the air," wrote another.


On Wednesday, Sushmita had shared a post about how men never realise a woman will leave them if they don't change. "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, She will - Anonymous," she had written. She captioned the post, "Moral of the story...”He won’t, She will” #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah."


Fans grew concerned and asked her in the comments if the two had broken up. "Maam plez don't tell me you are break up, was just waiting to see you getting married #heartbreak," wrote one. "It's this a silent msg to someone? Wink wink," asked another. "Hope everything OK between u and @rohmanshawl @sushmitasen47," said another fan.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, calls him rude

Before the breakup rumours started, fans were wondering when the two will finally tie the knot. Speaking to the Times of India, Rohman had said: "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later)."

