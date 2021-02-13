Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl put an end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together. See pics
Actor Sushmita Sen got her fans a little worried recently when she shared an Instagram post about walking out of a futile relationship. Fans began wondering if she had broken up with her model boyfriend, Rohman Shawl. However, on Friday, the couple made an appearance together and still looked very much in love.
On Friday night, Sushmita and Rohman were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai. The two took off their masks and posed for photos. Rohman was seen in a white shirt and black pants while Sushmita was seen in a black shirt and black pants. Their fans showered them with compliments. "They look amazingly fab together," wrote one. "Love is in the air," wrote another.
On Wednesday, Sushmita had shared a post about how men never realise a woman will leave them if they don't change. "The problem is women think he will change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking she'll never leave, She will - Anonymous," she had written. She captioned the post, "Moral of the story...”He won’t, She will” #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah."
Fans grew concerned and asked her in the comments if the two had broken up. "Maam plez don't tell me you are break up, was just waiting to see you getting married #heartbreak," wrote one. "It's this a silent msg to someone? Wink wink," asked another. "Hope everything OK between u and @rohmanshawl @sushmitasen47," said another fan.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, calls him rude
Before the breakup rumours started, fans were wondering when the two will finally tie the knot. Speaking to the Times of India, Rohman had said: "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don’t dwell upon questions like ‘ Aap shaadi kab kar rahe ho (when are you getting married)’. When marriage happens, we won’t hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series. Aage sochenge kya hota hai (we will think about the future later)."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa says Twitter is stopping people from following her, shares proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi enters Bigg Boss 14 finale, Neha says her wedding with Angad was judged
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita-Rohman put end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan makes fun of 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on protests against Dhaakad shoot: 'I had to change my car'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend
- Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi
- Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’
- Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted'
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s, in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Here's what she had to say.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’
- Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on the biggest difference between Hollywood, Bollywood romantic films
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that she plans to make a return to Bollywood soon. She also spoke about her love for Delhi Crime, and noted the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randhir on brother Rajiv's death: 'He had no medical history, I am alone now'
- Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'
- Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox