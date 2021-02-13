On January 20, 2021, Joe Biden took oath as the 46th President of the United States Of America while standing next to his wife of 43 years and the new First Lady Of The United States (FLOTUS), Dr Jill Biden. Saying that the loving relationship between the two is goals won't be wrong. Even during the presidential campaign, the love between the two was quite evident and it was a welcome change for the people of the United States.

Recently, the first couple of the country sat down together and spoke about their history, when they decided to get married and how their married life has been. The two had a heart-to-heart during an interview with the People magazine and shared the secrets of their happy married life. Talking about when he knew that Jill was the one for him, President Biden said, "I knew that I wanted to marry her shortly after I met her. Everybody says marriage is 50/50. That is not true. Sometimes it has to be 70/30. When I am really down, she steps in and when she's down, I am able to step in. We have been really supportive of one another."

To this, the Dr Biden added, "You know, with all that we have been through together as a couple there's that quote that says, 'sometimes you become stronger in the fractured places,' and I think, over time, that's what we hope for, that's what we try to achieve and to learn from that." Remembering an instance with a reporter, the President Biden said, "The reporter looked at me and she said,' Everybody says you and your wife have a great love affair,' and I said, 'I think so.' But I added, 'Everyone knows I love her more than she loves me.' It's not that we don't fight and argue sometimes, but I don't know, I just think, I am just lucky."

Jill had the perfect response to this, she said, "Well after 43 years of marriage there's really not much more to fight about." Joe Biden concluded the session by saying, "I think it's important to... and Jill does the same thing...let each other know, no matter how much time has gone by. She still comes down the steps and my heart goes boom boom boom boom, for real."

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it is time to take some lessons from the first couple of the United States, who have been together for 43 years and enjoyed every moment of it.

