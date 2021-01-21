FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits and their significance
- From the moment she arrived in Washington DC to the closing ceremony of the Inauguration Day, FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements which are also slyly giving out some important messages.
First Lady Of The United States (FLOTUS) Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements since the time she arrived in Washington DC while her husband and the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden took over the office. Since her arrival, Jill Biden has been snapped wearing three gorgeous outfits and all of them have been custom made for her by American designers.
It seems like both Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been inclining towards American designers in an attempt to lift them. This is something that was last seen during the tenure of the former First Lady Michelle Obama who was often spotted wearing native designers and it worked quite well and brought them under the spotlight.
Dr Jill Biden’s First Appearance
For her first appearance, the FLOTUS opted to wear a purple couture dress at the ceremony where the lives lost to Covid-19 pandemic were honoured. Her knee-length dress was teamed with a matching long coat and the whole outfit came together with the velvet tie at her waist. Dr Biden’s outfit was made by the independent American designer Jonathan Cohen.
She accessorised her outfit with purple gloves, a matching face mask and nude pumps. Biden’s choice of colour also held a special significance. The colour purple, which is made by mixing red and blue, is a symbol of bipartisanship aka the bipartisanship of the Republican Party and the Democratic Party. Even Vice President Kamala Harris wore the same colour for her swearing-in ceremony.
Dr Jill Biden at the swearing-in ceremony
While her husband Joe Biden took the oath, Dr Biden stood next to him, holding the Bible. People could not help but marvel at her outfit. Designed especially for Flotus by the brand Markarian, Dr Biden was looking absolutely gorgeous in her ocean blue tapered tea-length dress and a matching coat. Her dress featured a chiffon bodice and Swarovski pearls and crystals that were embellished on the dress by hand.
According to People magazine, the label shared a Press Release that gave all the details. The founder of the label Alexandra O’Neill also mentioned the significance of the colour. The release read, “The colour blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability. The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City's Garment Center and hand-finished by O'Neill in her West Village studio.” Dr Biden paired her dress with a matching coat that featured a dark-blue velvet collar and similar Swarovski crystals. She completed the look with a pair of nude heels and matching gloves.
Dr Jill Biden At The Closing Of Inauguration Day
To close the Inaugural Day, a star-studded TV concert was held which was hosted by actor Tom Hanks. For the event, the FLOTUS wore an ivory outfit custom made for her by designer Gabriela Hearst. The special thing about Dr Biden’s silk wool caddy dress was that it was adorned with embroidered federal flowers from every state and territory of America. This was her way of giving out hope for a united country, according to another Press Release shared by the designer with People magazine.
She teamed the dress with a matching ivory double-breasted jacket, matching white leather gloves and a white mask.
