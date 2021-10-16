News updates from HT: NSG deploys anti-drone systems at J&K air force stations and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

NSG provides anti-drone cover at Srinagar, Jammu air force stations; looks out for tiffin bombs

The National Security Guard (NSG) has deployed anti-drone systems at Srinagar and Jammu air force stations to counter any drone attacks, the Director General of specialized commando force – M A Ganapathy said on Saturday. The development comes in the backdrop of a twin-drone attack at the Jammu Air Force Station on June 27. [Read more…]

2 Hindu men killed in Bangladesh in fresh attack on a temple: Report

Two Hindu men were killed in Bangladesh amid ongoing violent attacks against the religious minority community in the neighbouring country. The latest spate of violence occurred in the southern town of Begumganj as more than 200 protesters attacked a temple when Hindu devotees were performing the last rituals on the final day of Durga Puja, reported news agency AFP citing police. [Read more…]

Nawab Malik hits out at Aryan Khan case investigator, says Sameer Wankhede's 'friend' used as witness

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law has been accused in a drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau, on Saturday brought new charges against teh agency and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who is also the chief investigator of the Aryan Khan drug case. In a series of tweets, the minister alleged that Wankhede uses his 'friends as a 'panch' (witness) in different cases. [Read more…]

‘Those who have sacrificed their lives should get a place in history’: Amit Shah on renaming Ross Island

Union home minister Amit Shah who’s on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands talked about the government’s decision to rename one of the islands after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, stating that it was done so that “people who have sacrificed their lives should get a place in history”. [Read more…]

'I am a...': Sonia Gandhi slams G23 rebels, praises Rahul amid Punjab Cong drama

The Congress Working Committee met on Saturday and interim President Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the G23 or senior rebels of the Congress. Gandhi said that the revival of the Congress requires “self-control, discipline, unity and keeping the Party’s interests paramount.” She also said that the party has started preparations for the upcoming elections but “Undoubtedly, we face many challenges.” Watch Here

Steyn fumes as CSA congratulates Ngidi on winning IPL title but leaves out du Plessis, Tahir

Dale Steyn was not impressed with Cricket South Africa, whose Instagram account congratulated Lungi Ngidi for winning the IPL 2021 title with Chennai Super Kings, but had no mention of star batsman Faf du Plessis and veteran bowler Imran Tahir. CSA put out a post, captioning: "Congratulations @lungingidi on claiming the 2021 IPL title with Chennai Super Kings." [Read more…]

Fardeen Khan’s lawyer recalls what Feroz Khan said during 2001 cocaine case: ‘We don’t want any false defence’

Advocate Ayaz Khan, who defended Fardeen Khan in a drug-related case, recalled how the actor’s father, late actor Feroz Khan, was against ‘false defence’. Fardeen was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May 2001 while allegedly attempting to purchase one gram of cocaine. [Read more…]

Soon, manage your WhatsApp reactions notifications

WhatsApp has long been known to be working on a feature called Message Reactions. Now, word is that the Facebook-based messaging app is developing a feature that will give WhatsApp users more granular control over their Message Reactions and Message Reaction notifications. [Read more…]

Eye strain due to long working hours? Here are yoga tips to improve eye health

Many of us may be taking our eyes for granted in pandemic times when our days begin and end staying glued to screens. If you are experiencing headaches, burning, watery or dry eyes or blurred vision after long hours of looking at your computer, laptop or phone screen, you should immediately take measures to improve your eye health. [Read more…]