News updates from HT: Officials suspect Bengal minister may not be actual target of blast and all the latest news

Bengal minister not target of blast, suspect sleuths; JMB under scanner

West Bengal’s deputy labour minister Jakir Hossain, who sustained bomb injuries with others at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad on Wednesday night, may not have been the actual target. Read more

'Follow Covid norms or face lockdown', warns Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Amid spike in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed district authorities to strictly enforce the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for unlocking the state. Read more

Day after PLA deaths are announced, hate messages target Indian embassy

Hate messages directed at the Indian embassy’s Chinese social media account, from Chinese citizens, blaming New Delhi for the military standoff with India after deaths were confirmed. Read more

Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack

The devices of multiple former defence personnel may have been compromised in a phishing attack launched through a government domain email address, according to technical evidence accessed by HT. Read more

Priyanka Chopra gives Nick Jonas a surprise despite being away in London, watch

Priyanka Chopra's actor-singer husband Nick Jonas has revealed how she gave him a pleasant surprise when he came back home. Nick was quite impressed by her gesture and said, "Thank you, babe."Read more

Kiara Advani made our hearts skip a beat in 2 lakh worth black sequined lehenga

Kiara Advani recently made our jaws drop when she stepped out in all-black ethnic attire. The Kabir Singh actor gave a very modern and classy twist to the lehenga-choli set at a red carpet event. Read more

'When he is hot, he can be very hot': Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price at IPL 2021 Auction

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav had a strong showcasing in the 2nd Test against Australia in Melbourne before the right-arm seamer picked up an injury and was ruled out of the series. Read more

Air India Express plane hits lamp-post after landing at Andhra airport | Watch

A plane hit an electric pole at Vijayawada international airport. Airport official said all 64 passengers and crew members were reportedly safe. The flight was headed to Tiruchirappalli from Doha via Vijayawada.