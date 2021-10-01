News updates from HT: Ordnance Factory Board to be dissolved today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ordnance Factory Board to be dissolved today, employees retain service conditions

The board's assets, employees, and management are being divided into seven newly established defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs). Read more

From today, no private retailing of liquor in Delhi till November 16

From today, private liquor shops in Delhi will shut down their shutters for the next month-and-a-half as mandated by the new excise policy of the Delhi government. Read more

‘I told bowlers...’: The MS Dhoni advice that turned the match in CSK's favour against SRH

Dhoni, the captain had shown that he is light years ahead of the others in this UAE leg of the IPL, on Friday against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah, it was time to show Dhoni the finisher is still alive. Read more

Kashmera Shah reacts to Sunita Ahuja's comment, says a 'bad daughter-in-law' is one who's got 'cruel mother-in-law'

Actor Kashmera Shah has responded to actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja's recent comments against her. Kashmera is married to Govinda's nephew, Krushna Abhishek. Read more

Daniel Craig slays deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo at ‘No Time to Die’ premier

James Bond Daniel Craig's deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo becomes the talk of the town at the world premiere of ‘No Time To Die’, his final turn as 007, in London’s Royal Albert Hall. Read more

Taliban plan to adopt 1964 Afghan monarch's constitution

As the world watches Afghanistan, Taliban have announced to adopt the 1964 constitution drafted by an Afghan monarch. Watch