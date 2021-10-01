From today, no private retailing of liquor in Delhi till November 16

From today, private liquor shops in Delhi will shut down their shutters for the next month-and-a-half as mandated by the new excise policy of the Delhi government. Till November 16, only government-run liquor vends will be allowed to function and, a day later, the Capital will complete its transition to the new excise policy, under which only those stores that have new licenses will be allowed to sell alcohol in the city.

Also Read | 40% of Delhi private liquor vends to shut from Oct 1 due to new excise policy: 10 points

There are 849 such stores in the national capital, of which 276 are run privately, while the Delhi government operates the rest through its agencies. On the seventeenth of next month, the government will fully withdraw from the alcohol business in an attempt to bring in more transparency, revenue and service quality.

Under the new policy, all 849 vends have been allotted to private firms through open tenders.

Also Read | Private liquor vends in Delhi to shut for month-and-half from October 1

There are 26 municipal wards in Delhi where no liquor shops will open after September 30 as these were catered to only by private shops. Additionally, there are 80 wards that do not have a liquor vend. Under the excise policy, the Delhi government divided the city into 32 zones, and bid the liquor vends there for an equitable distribution of retail liquor business in the city. Each zones comprises 8-10 wards, and will have around 27 vends.

The new excise policy was implemented on June 11.