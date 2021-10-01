Daniel Craig slays deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo at ‘No Time to Die’ premier

As the cast and crew lit up the Royal Albert Hall in London for the world premier of No Time To Die, all eyes were set on Daniel Craig, the OG James Bond who led the fashion pack in a deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo. The glitzy event was star-studded with Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Billie Eilish and Phoebe Waller-Bridge making an appearance.

However, among his stylish co-stars and guests, it was Craig who stole the spotlight and his deep fuchsia pink velvet tuxedo became the talk of the town as he marked his final turn as 007. Unlike the typical muted tone tuxedos that James Bond wore while scaling buildings in his most fastidious spy mode, Craig stood out in a fitted bespoke pink jacket from Savile Row tailor Anderson & Sheppard.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speaks with actor Daniel Craig at the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain,(Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS)

The jacket came with a custom double-breast and sported pink velvet buttons fastened perfectly. It was paired with a crisp white Turnbull & Asser shirt inside and an artfully dishevelled white pocket square to accentuate the look.

Cast members Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and director Cary Fukunaga pose during the world premiere of the new James Bond film "No Time To Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain(REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo)

Craig added a black bow tie which matched his pair of black tailored trousers and black patent Crockett & Jones shoes. Accessorising his look with a Sedna gold Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra wristwatch and a pair of pink cuffs, Craig made jaws drop by flouting the rule that pink and red should never be worn together but still pulling it off in a unique dapper style.

English actor Daniel Craig poses on the red carpet after arriving to attend the World Premiere of the James Bond 007 film "No Time to Die" at the Royal Albert Hall in west London(Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the Internet, Twitter was flooded with reactions. Check out fans reaction to Craig's sartorial choice:

BREAKING NEWS - #DanielCraig is now to be the 14th Doctor !!! pic.twitter.com/F0uodwVwxI — Les -REY JYN ERSO MANDO. Firth of Fifth - (@amypond4ever) September 28, 2021

Our faves from the #NoTimeToDie premiere



We couldn’t forget the man himself, #DanielCraig we are loving this look, 👍🏻 very dapper and the pink is 👌 pic.twitter.com/nmBidNMUol — Wisteria London (@WisteriaLondon) September 29, 2021

I love it! It’s a beautiful color and it’s fun. Why can’t men also wear colors?? He looks great. #DanielCraig Yes!!

👏👏👏👏💕 https://t.co/eXBuNjxKN7 — Mama Mochi (@SoybeanLVMochi) October 1, 2021

The final James Bond film, No Time To Die, features and impeccable cast including Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz apart from Daniel Craig.

