News updates from HT: Over 8.5 lakh Indians gave up citizenship in last 7 years and all the latest news

Over 8.5 lakh Indians gave up citizenship in past 7 years till Sept 30: Govt

More than 8.5 lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in the past seven years till September 30, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday citing data available with the Union ministry of home affairs. Read more

Kashi's development ensures automatic roadmap for India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ensuring Kashi (Varanasi)’s development ensures an automatic roadmap for the entire country. Read more

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 4th century in 5 matches; joins Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw in elite list

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the single hottest name doing the rounds in Indian cricket at the moment. The 24-year-old, leading Maharashtra on Tuesday notched up a fourth century of the 2021/22 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Read more

John Abraham deletes all Instagram posts, removes profile pic days ahead of 49th birthday. See here

Actor John Abraham has deleted all his posts on Instagram, a few days ahead of his 49th birthday. His Instagram account has a total of 9.7 million followers. John follows 108 people on the social media platform. The actor has also removed his profile picture. Read more

BMW Motorrad India delivers 5,000 motorcycles this year, its all time high

BMW Motorrad is celebrating 5,000 motorcycle deliveries to customers in India this year and will post a growth of over 100% as compared to the previous year. The two-wheeler company has achieved this feat by overcoming the current sentiment in the two-wheeler industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Soha Ali Khan is serving us fresh fitness goals with one leg burpees

Soha Ali Khan's fitness videos on her Instagram profile always manages to serve us with all the motivation we need. They also make us look a little bad, since the actor takers up high intensity workouts that are mostly beyond our reach. Read more