Kashi's development ensures automatic roadmap for India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said ensuring Kashi (Varanasi)’s development ensures an automatic roadmap for the entire country.

Addressing a gathering at the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir, Modi said, “The radiance of Kashi is intact and only increasing by the day with the development work being done here. Yesterday, Kashi dedicated the grand Vishwanath Dham to Mahadev.”

The PM said that while he lives in Delhi, he tries to ensure that the development of the temple town, also his parliamentary constituency, happens at a fast rate.

He said the number of tourists to Varanasi in 2019-20 doubled compared to the figu 2014-15.

“India is a beautiful country. Here, the tallest leader of the freedom movement is known globally as the Mahatma. Whenever there are testing times, some or the other saint has made an appearance.”

However, he said the contribution of saints towards the freedom of the country has not been documented adequately.

He further spoke about how Sadguru Sadafaldeo gave a mantra during freedom movement - of Swadeshi. “Now, the nation has started the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission'. Local trade and products are being strengthened and local is being made global,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the PM during the event.

Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi where he inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project built at a cost of around ₹339 crore on Monday.