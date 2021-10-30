Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Pak allows Taliban-appointed envoys for Afghan embassies and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: Pak allows Taliban-appointed envoys for Afghan embassies and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Published on Oct 30, 2021 04:59 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pak allows Taliban-appointed envoys to take charge in Afghan embassies: Report

Pakistan allowed diplomats appointed by the Taliban-led government to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulates in Pakistan, Dawn reported on Saturday. Read more

5 big changes coming into effect from November 1. Check details

From Monday (November 1), many sectors and things associated with day-to-day affairs will see changes. While some of these changes will affect the common people, others will give them a chance to earn money. Read more

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be performed on Sunday, says Karnataka CM

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be performed on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. Read more

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan reacts to Shehnaaz Gill's tribute video for Sidharth Shukla, prays for her strength

RELATED STORIES

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill got her fans emotional after she released a tribute video for late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. One of those was also cricketer Rashid Khan. Read more

T20 World Cup: 'There's a reason why we are playing on the field and not them': Kohli slams online trolls, backs Shami

Ahead of India's second T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli slammed the social media trolls with stern words. Read more

Diwali 2021: Detox diets may damage your liver, warns Rujuta Diwekar

While Diwali time brings with it loads of joy and cheer, going on a guilt-trip after binge-eating could make people consider detox diets. Read more

These two sentences horror stories on Reddit may leave you spooked

If you are looking for a post that may make your Saturday a bit more interesting, then here is share about two sentences horror stories. Read more

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taliban afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi meets Pope Francis, discuss ways to make ‘planet better’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi takes a ride on Goa's 'motorcycle taxi' in Panaji

Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi to intervene in arrests of Kashmiri students

5 big changes coming into effect from November 1. Check details here
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP