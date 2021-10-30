News updates from HT: Pak allows Taliban-appointed envoys for Afghan embassies and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pak allows Taliban-appointed envoys to take charge in Afghan embassies: Report

Pakistan allowed diplomats appointed by the Taliban-led government to take charge of the Afghan embassy and consulates in Pakistan, Dawn reported on Saturday. Read more

5 big changes coming into effect from November 1. Check details

From Monday (November 1), many sectors and things associated with day-to-day affairs will see changes. While some of these changes will affect the common people, others will give them a chance to earn money. Read more

Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be performed on Sunday, says Karnataka CM

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be performed on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. Read more

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan reacts to Shehnaaz Gill's tribute video for Sidharth Shukla, prays for her strength

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill got her fans emotional after she released a tribute video for late rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. One of those was also cricketer Rashid Khan. Read more

T20 World Cup: 'There's a reason why we are playing on the field and not them': Kohli slams online trolls, backs Shami

Ahead of India's second T20 World Cup match against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli slammed the social media trolls with stern words. Read more

Diwali 2021: Detox diets may damage your liver, warns Rujuta Diwekar

While Diwali time brings with it loads of joy and cheer, going on a guilt-trip after binge-eating could make people consider detox diets. Read more

These two sentences horror stories on Reddit may leave you spooked

If you are looking for a post that may make your Saturday a bit more interesting, then here is share about two sentences horror stories. Read more

