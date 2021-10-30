Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites to be performed on Sunday, says Karnataka CM

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's last rites will be performed on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday. The last rites were expected to be performed on Saturday for which the Bengaluru authorities imposed strict security measures in the city. However, the last rites could not be performed on Saturday and Puneeth Rajkumar's daughter, who stays in the United States, has only reached Delhi and will arrive in Bengaluru by 7pm. "As per our tradition, we don't perform funeral after sunset. His last rites will be performed at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru tomorrow," the chief minister said.

The untimely and sudden death of the 46-year-old Kannada superstar has shaken the film fraternities across the country while politicians paid their tribute to the actor. For public viewing, his mortal remains were shifted to Sree Kanteerava Stadium, where thousands of his fans gathered to the last glimpse of the actor.

Karnataka chief minister termed his death as a 'personal loss' and recounted his last interaction with Puneeth Rajkumar which took place only a day before the actor died. "On Thursday, Puneeth Rajkumar asked me to release a website regarding Karnataka tourism. I would have launched his app on November 1, but he is not between us. It is so shocking. State, cinema and the youth will miss him," Bommai said.

The actor, like his father matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, donated his eyes. The late actor is survived by wife Ashwini Revanth and daughters Dristhi and Vanditha. While the city police started making arrangements for the last rites since Saturday morning, barring the sale of liquor, the chief minister said earlier in the day that the last rites will be performed according to the family's wish.

Necessary arrangements were made for quick immigration clearance and other procedures, as soon as Puneeth's daughter reaches Delhi from the US. But as it was found out that his daughter will not be able to reach Bengaluru before the evening, the last rites were postponed to Sunday.