News updates from HT: Pangong Tso disengagement ends, 10th round of talks today and all the latest news

Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks today

As disengagement ends, senior military commanders on both sides will meet on Saturday to discuss the next round of disengagement. The talks are expected to begin at 10AM.

India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains

Covid-19 curve inch upwards, driven largely by Maharashtra, which reported most infections in the country two days in a row.

Delhi may bring back Covid checks for domestic flyers

DDMA will decide checks and safeguards for people arriving from states with spiking Covid-19 cases, in a meeting on Monday.

Metro man’s first salvo: Hindus being tricked into marriage by ‘love jihad’

Technocrat E Sreedharan, who played vital role in setting up the Delhi Metro, opposed the notion of "love jihad" as he had seen in Kerala that Hindu girls were tricked into marriage.

Ananya Panday stays comfy and cosy in pink sweatshirt worth ₹80k for night-in

Wearing long baggy oversized T-shirts or sweatshirts as dresses is trending in not just Hollywood as Ananya Panday has been spotted in one and we are not complaining at all.

Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia and Jasmin-Aly's love stories made headlines

If fights are central to Bigg Boss, so are love stories. What is new, perhaps, is that couples disclosed private matters on national television.

'I had a chat with him': Kohli reveals how Tendulkar's advice 'opened up' his mind

Virat Kohli revealed his depression during the England tour in 2014, said a conversation with Tendulkar 'opened up' his mindset.

'Use of electric vehicle should be made mandatory for govt officials': Gadkari | Watch

The union minister was speaking at the launch of an awareness campaign, 'Go Electric’ to spread awareness on the benefits of e-mobility, EV Charging Infrastructure, etc.