India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains
India’s new Covid-19 curve continued to gradually inch upwards, driven largely by a resurgence of daily infections in Maharashtra, which for the second day in a row reported most infections in the country ahead of even Kerala where the first wave continues unabated.
The seven-day average of new cases across the country has now gone up seven of the last eight days, highlighting the potential risk of a surge in cases amid fears of mutant strains gaining ground. HT reported on Friday that the Covid trajectory was rising again in four regions in the country – Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir – after the end of the first wave of the pandemic, an analysis by HT shows. Maharashtra and Kerala, meanwhile, were responsible for 75% of the 13,632 new cases recorded across the country on Friday.
The increase in cases is being reported even as restrictions on several economic and social activities have eased across the country, and people and governments appear to be getting complacent, with almost no mask discipline, experts warned.
This week, Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, has seen an increase of 73% in the number infections compared to the week before – the seven-day average of cases in the state currently stands at 4,437, against 2,564, last week. Kerala, meanwhile, continues to see an average of over 4,500 cases each day this week. It is the increase in the number of cases in Maharashtra has the experts worried.
“There is a need to study the new infections that are being reported from Maharashtra, where a high proportion of people are likely to have been exposed already. We need to see whether the infections are happening in people who haven’t had it earlier or are these re-infections,” said Dr T Jacob John, former head of the department of virology at Christian Medical College-Vellore.
He said there was a need for increased surveillance to see whether the new variants of the virus have taken root. “If the new variant of the virus is infecting the people but the antibodies from a previous infection still protects a significant number of people, then the increase would just be a blip... If not, then we are in for trouble,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rampant construction, Char Dham project may amplify ecological risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Controversy after govt pays tribute to MS Golwalkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist guns down 2 policemen in Valley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Indian-American Mohan who announced Mars landing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
21-year-old man, teen aid held for poisoning Dalit girls in Unnao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three-day judicial custody for Disha, bail may be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The lessons to be drawn from Chamoli disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 curve inches upwards amid fear of mutant strains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy’s applies for Sputnik authorisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
200 farmers protesting against upcoming Goa airport arrested in fresh flare-up
- The proposed International Airport at Goa’s northern frontier is being built on 1-crore square metres of land that has been acquired after much opposition that lasted more than a decade and was challenged right up to the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Culture ministry to put draft bylaws on hold for 2 Bhubaneswar temples
- Last month, the National Monument Authority issued draft bylaws for the Jagannath Temple of Puri, and Ananta Basudeva and Brahmeswar Temples of Bhubaneswar under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet
- Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox