News updates from HT: Piyush Goyal says India on track for ‘historic high’ on exports and all the latest news

‘We’re back in business’: Goyal says India set to hit historic high on exports

Piyush Goyal, the Union minister of commerce and industry, said on Sunday that India is on its way to hitting a historic high on exports of goods and services this year. Read more

Tamil Nadu conducts 8th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp today in 50,000 centres

The eighth mega vaccination camp against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) started in Tamil Nadu on Sunday in 50,000 inoculation centres across the state. The drive was initially slated for November 6 but was deferred due to the onset of the northeast monsoon. Read more

Rani Mukerji says she was scared to look into Aamir Khan’s eyes during Ghulam’s romantic scenes: ‘Pyaar na ho jaaye’

Rani Mukerji said that she was ‘nervous’ about shooting romantic scenes with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan because she developed a crush on them after watching Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Read more

Ola Electric confirms it'll work on e-motorcycles, cheaper e-scooters next year

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has confirmed that the cab-aggregator-turned electric vehicle startup will start developing electric motorcycles and cheaper electric scooters from next year. Read more

Shilpa Shetty celebrates Children's Day with Viaan in cute video: Always keep the child in you alive

Today is Children's Day, and as Shilpa Shetty celebrates the special occasion with her kids, she has an important message for her followers - to "always celebrate the child in us". The actor took to Instagram to post an adorable video of herself enjoying quality time with her son, Viaan Raj Kundra. Read more

Guinness World Records’ video on world's biggest vegetables will make you jaw drop

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to post different videos of varied records. Their latest share is the same and it shows something incredible - world's biggest vegetables. And, there is a chance that the clip will make your jaw drop in wonder. Read more