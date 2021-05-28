Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: PM announces 500 crore package for Odisha in aftermath of Cyclone Yaas and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi announces 500 cr package for Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced financial assistance worth 500 crore to Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas. He said the Centre will deploy an inter-ministerial team to visit Odisha and West Bengal to assess the extent of damage, based on which further assistance will be granted. Read more

Remove GST from essential drugs used in fight against Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday urged the Centre to remove Goods and Services Tax (GST) charged on all life-saving medicines and equipment used to treat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), reiterating her party’s stand. Read more

68% jump in Take Home Ration scheme beneficiaries since last year: DCPCR

Around 91% of the beneficiaries of the Take Home Ration scheme of the Delhi government said they received ration this year as compared to 23% during the last lockdown, a survey has revealed. Read more

Syria's Bashar al-Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide

Syrian President Bashar Assad was re-elected in a landslide, officials said Thursday, ushering in a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country following an election described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and his opposition. Read more

Rupee gains for 3rd straight session; rises 15 paise to 72.45 against US dollar

The rupee strengthened for the third straight session on Friday and closed 15 paise higher at 72.45 (provisional) against the US dollar tracking positive domestic equities. Read more

Amitabh Bachchan buys property worth 31 crore, with six car parks: report

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly purchased a property worth 31 crore. The actor bought the 5,184 sq ft property in Mumbai in December, but registered it only in April. Read more

'He got job done in Australia': Panesar says India is 'more of Ravi Shastri's team than Virat Kohli's'

One of the biggest reasons for Team India's recent successes has been the pairing of coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli. The two have always appeared to be in sync over the years and both have created a winning mentality in the team. Read more

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Have you ever pleaded with your parents to get you a puppy? And did you finally manage to convince them after promising to take care of it and clean up after it? If you know what that feels like, you’ll relate to this excited, little girl who just got a puppy as an early birthday present. Read more

‘Kejriwal has insulted national flag’: Prahlad Patel alleges breach of Flag Code

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel has accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of disrespecting the national flag and violating the Flag Code of India during his televised press briefings. Watch here

