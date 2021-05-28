Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Have you ever pleaded with your parents to get you a puppy? And did you finally manage to convince them after promising to take care of it and clean up after it? If you know what that feels like, you’ll relate to this excited, little girl who just got a puppy as an early birthday present. A video posted on Reddit shows this happy girl’s reaction and it makes for a very sweet watch.

“I’ve never been a dog person, but my daughter converted me,” says the caption shared along with the video. It opens to show the girl running down the stairs all excited while mum asks if she’s ready to see an early birthday present.

The girl is then given a box. As soon as she opens it, she screams seeing the puppy inside, and excitedly picks it up. Watch the video below:





The Reddit user who posted the video mentioned in the comments that the clip was recorded back in September. They added that their daughter and the dog are inseparable now.

The video has left many feeling happy. Shared some 16 hours ago, the video has collected over 6,600 upvotes and lots of comments.

“They’re gonna be inseparable you can just tell,” commented a Reddit user. The OP replied to this with, “This was back in September, and you are absolutely correct”. “I laughed out loud when she did the 'eye-wiggle' when she spotted the puppy. Such happiness and infectious laughter. A joy to see!” added another.

What do you think about the video?