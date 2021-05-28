68% jump in Take Home Ration scheme beneficiaries since last year: DCPCR

Around 91% of the beneficiaries of the Take Home Ration scheme of the Delhi government said they received ration this year as compared to 23% during the last lockdown, a survey has revealed.

Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said they conducted an independent survey to evaluate the distribution of Take Home Ration (THR) through Anganwadis under Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

“As per the latest round of survey result, 91% of the beneficiaries reported that they are receiving nutritional supplements. This is a remarkable improvement from May 2020 when only 23% of the beneficiaries surveyed had received the ration,” the commission said in a statement.

The scheme was announced last year by the Women and Child Development department under which lactating mothers and children below six years of age received nutritional supplements from Anganwadi centres.

Under the scheme, children were given 1300gm of dalia, 260gm of black channa (raw), 130gm of jaggery and 130gm roasted black gram. Pregnant women received 1690gm of dalia, 260gm of black channa (raw), 130gm of jaggery and 130gm roasted black gram.

During a surprise inspection last year, women and child development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam found several irregularities in the implementation of the scheme. “After a series of inspections in June 2020, the minister ordered immediate action and suspension of two Anganwadi workers and a supervisor. The minister had also ordered an audit of all ration distribution centres,” the commission said in a statement, adding that the subsequent monitoring of the scheme helped in plugging the gaps.

“Since last year, DCPCR has been conducting several rounds of surveys to assess the distribution of ‘Take Home Ration’ for lactating mothers and children under the age of 6 years. Through the recent survey, it was found that there has been a consistent yet significant improvement in ration distribution,” the statement added.